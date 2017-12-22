WSJ: Brookfield Property may restructure bid for GGP

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) is working to restructure its offer for mall owner GGP, WSJ reports.

BPY last month made a public offer worth $14.8B in cash and stock, or $23/share, for the 66% of GGP it does not already own, but GGP is wary of accepting BPY stock in its current form, according to the report.

BPY is said to be considering two options to change its proposal: In one, it would increase the cash component and continue to offer some of its stock, while the other option would involve the creation of a new form of stock to use as consideration.

GGP recently has been trading slightly above $23, a sign that investors are betting on an improved offer.