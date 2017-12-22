KLX to explore strategic alternatives, including potential sale

KLX Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXI) says it will explore strategic alternatives following inquiries from interested parties and has hired Goldman Sachs as a financial advisor.

KLX says alternatives could include a sale of the company, a sale of a division or divisions, a business combination or continuing as a standalone company.

The company, which makes aerospace fasteners and other products, says it is confident in its "strategic plan and the significant growth opportunities available to us. At the same time, we are open-minded and willing to consider any path that maximizes value for our shareholders."