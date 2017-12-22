Russia’s Gazprom, Ukraine's Naftogaz both claim victory in arbitration ruling

Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Ukraine’s Naftogaz are both claiming victory, each saying a Stockholm arbitration court ruled in its favor in the first of two cases in a three-year legal battle over gas claims.

The dispute is a by-product of the worsening relations between the two countries since Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the eruption of Russian-backed separatist violence in Ukraine’s Donbass region.

Gazprom and Naftogaz lodged multi-billion-dollar claims against each other with the Stockholm court in 2014, then Gazprom appealed a ruling this May over a take-or-pay clause in a 2009-19 contract between the two countries.

Naftogaz today said the court had again rejected Gazprom’s $56B claim on this issue and other points, while Gazprom said the court had backed most of its claims and ruled that the main terms of the contract were valid.