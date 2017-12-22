Judge overturns jury verdict against AbbVie in AndroGel case

A U.S. district judge today overturned a $150M verdict against AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) that was the first to result from lawsuits claiming the company fraudulently misrepresented the risks of its AndroGel testosterone replacement drug.

"The irreconcilable conflict between the jury's finding of liability on the fraudulent misrepresentation claim and award of zero compensatory damages requires a new trial on this claim," the judge ruled.

Because the punitive damages award depended on the jury finding ABBV liable, the judge also vacated the $150M award; a new trial is now scheduled for March 5.