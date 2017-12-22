Reuters: ArcelorMittal to sell Piombino steel mill to help clear Ilva deal

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has reached a preliminary agreement to sell its steel mill in Piombino, Italy, to help obtain EU clearance for its purchase of Ilva, Europe's largest steel plant, Reuters reports.

MT reached a 1.8B ($2.1B) deal to buy Ilva, in southern Italy, in June but the purchase has stalled due to legal challenges and an EU antitrust investigation.

Reuters reports the deal was reached this week, and that MT sought to dispose of Piombino because of the EU's concerns over market concentration in the galvanized steel sector.