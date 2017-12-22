Amgen estimates $6B-plus U.S. tax bill as it repatriates cash

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) says it expects to incur $6B-$6.5B in tax expenses over time as it repatriates cash it has accumulated around the world because of the new U.S. tax law.

AMGN does not specify in the SEC filing how much of its $38.9B in cash and other holdings it plans to move back to the U.S.; the new law sets a one-time tax repatriation rate of 15.5% for cash and 8% for illiquid assets in a bid to encourage U.S. companies to bring home the ~$2.6T now held overseas.

AMGN says the tax expenses from moving its cash back to the U.S. would affect its GAAP earnings forecast but not its non-GAAP forecast.