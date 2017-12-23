Boeing tries to ease Brazil's concerns over interest in Embraer

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is seeking to calm Brazil's worries over a potential tie-up with domestic planemaker Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), after Pres. Temer said he would not allow any full takeover.

Boeing insists it appreciates the need to safeguard Embraer’s defense and other state links, describing its "deep respect for the role of the government of Brazil."

But the government’s opposition to a full sale does not preclude a more targeted deal, Reuters reports, citing "one structure that could be proposed is for the government to keep control of its defense business, and that Embraer sells its commercial business to Boeing."

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity are skeptical of an eventual agreement and believe Boeing "is feeling pressure to respond to the Airbus-Bombardier agreement... we are not convinced Embraer is the best fit or use of capital for Boeing."

“I honestly think Boeing knew all along that [any deal] would be a joint venture or partnership,” says Cowen's Cal von Rumohr. “But just like with Airbus-Bombardier, you can still set up something along those lines that’s clearly a win-win.”

Jefferies thinks a deal may have the biggest implications for the commercial aerospace and business jet markets, pressuring the likes of Textron (NYSE:TXT), Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) and Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) as Boeing "leverages its size to extract value from the supply base."