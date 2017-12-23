Trading never shuts down in cryptos, and the strong bounce begun yesterday afternoon has continued into the weekend.

At $15,821, Bitcoin is up more than 50% from its worst levels on Friday, though still down 18% from a week ago.

Ether and Litecoin have made similar moves.

Mike Novogratz last night took again to Twitter to clarify earlier tweets suggesting he was throwing in the towel on cryptos. He notes his Galaxy Fund continues to build out a full-fledged crypto merchant bank, and he's got 30% of his net worth in crypto assets, including venture bets, ICOs, tokens, investments in funds, mining and advisory. "In no way does [the postponed hedge fund launch] mean we are less bullish the crypto markets."

