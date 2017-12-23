Stocks to watch next week

Subscription notice: You can automatically receive Stocks to Watch every week by following the SA Stocks to Watch account and setting email alerts on.

The focus this week turns back to the U.S. consumer after President Trump signed the massive tax reform bill. Channel checks in the retail sector have blazed hot for most of the holiday season, leading some analysts to push estimates higher on major players Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) - as well as on dollar store chains Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR). While it's a very quiet week ahead for corporate events and earnings reports in front of the new year, that's probably not going to be the case for Bitcoin and crypto traders looking for a breather. The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) closed up 12% on Friday to $1,990, but was down more than 40% for the week.

Analyst quiet period expiration: RETO Eco-Solutions (Pending:RETO) on Dec. 26.

IPO/secondary share lockup period expirations: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR), Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI), Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ), Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS), James River (NASDAQ:JRVR), Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN), Camping World (NYSE:CWH), TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD), Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN), Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA), Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) on Dec. 26; ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY), Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) on Dec. 27; Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) on Dec. 28.

Automobile watch: Auto shows are scheduled next week in Indianapolis and San Diego, just a few weeks ahead of the monster Detroit show. As the EV and mobility reset in the industry continues to go mainstream, total 2018 sales are expected to moderate per forecasts from Edmunds and IHS Markit. EVs are seen accounting for about 4% of U.S. sales next year, a slice that Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) all have their eyes on.

Annual shareholder meeting: Hanwha Q CELLS (NASDAQ:HQCL) on Dec. 28.

Healthcare watch: Neorocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) could post results from a Phase 3 study of elagolix in uterine fibroids by the end of the year. Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) cPhase 2 data on Otezla and GED-0301 in ulcerative colitis could also arrive.

Barron's mentions: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its new futuristic headquarters make the cover this week. Writer Jack Hough predicts Apple will hit $1 trillion in market cap in 2018 on the strength of the iPhone X and service revenue. Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG) are called out as bargains at their current trading levels.

Movie openings: Opening this weekend are Paramount's (VIA, VIAB) Downsizing, Warner Bros.' (NYSE:TWX) Father Figures and Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Pitch Perfect 3. TriStar's All the Money in the World opens on Dec. 27. Variety estimates that Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Star Wars: The Last Jedi is tracking toward a $110M Christmas weekend showing in North America. The tentpole is already over $650M globally.

