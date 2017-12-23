Venture capital deals of the week

Insurance giant Allianz (OTCQX:AZSEY) invested $96.6M in BIMA, a micro-insurer that sells insurance through mobile phones in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

The investment came from the digital investment unit of Allianz and gave BIMA a $290M valuation including debt.

The BIMA investment follows the SoftBank-led $120M investment round in mobile insurer Lemonade.

Small molecule: Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) investment arm GV and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) participated in a $60M Series C round in FLX Bio, which creates small molecule drugs that trigger the immune system to fight cancer. FLX Bio initiated a phase 1 trial of its lead candidate FLX475.

Other round participants: The Column Group, Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers, and Topspin Partners.

Record keeping: GV led a $25M round in robotic digitization company Ripcord. The startup raised $40M in Series B funding this past summer.

Ripcord competes with Xerox (NYSE:XRX) and Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in digital scanning but stands apart in offering robotic sorting of documents before scanning.

Other participants: Telstra Ventures, Icon Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Lux Capital, and Silicon Valley Bank.

Customer service AI: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Ventures participated in a $14.75M Series A round in customer service AI provider DigitalGenius. The round brings total funding up to $26M.

Other participants included leader Global Founders Capital, MMC Ventures, Pauna Ventures, and Kairos Capital.

Industrial workflow: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Capital, GE (NYSE:GE) Ventures, and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Technology Ventures participated in a $28M Series C round in Maana, an industrial workflow optimization company. The round brings total funding in the startup up to $71.2M.

Maana, which competes with products from IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Palantir (Private:PALAN), concurrently announced a minority investment from Accenture. Maana and Accenture formed a strategic alliance targeting oil and gas clients.

Top tech VC deals in 2017:

Uber (Private:UBER) competitor Didi Chuxing (Private:DIDI) raised $5.5B in late-stage funding in April, which gave the ride-hailing company an over $50B valuation. SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) led the round and a $4B round this month.

E-commerce platform provider Meituan-Dianping (Private:MEIT) had a $4B Series C round in October that included Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF), IDG Capital, and Sequoia. The round gave Meituan-Dianping an estimated valuation of $30B.

SoftBank led a $3B late-stage financing round in WeWork (Private:VWORK) in August. The round gave WeWork a $21B valuation and fueled an acquisition spree that included coding bootcamp Flatiron School and wave pool company Wavegarden. WeWork also acquired properties around the world.

Another Uber competitor makes the list thanks to Lyft’s (Private:LYFT) $1.5B late-stage round this month led by Google. The round gave Lyft a $11.5B valuation.

Electric vehicle company NIO raised $1B in a Series D round last month that was led by Tencent. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Tencent participated in $600K round this past March. NIO has raised $2.1B in funds to date.

