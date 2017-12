"We define this 'sanctions resolution' rigged up by the U.S. and its followers as a grave infringement upon the sovereignty of our Republic, as an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean peninsula," Pyongyang's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The U.N. resolution seeks to ban nearly 90% of refined petroleum exports to North Korea by capping them at 500K barrels per year and demands the repatriation of North Koreans working abroad within 24 months.

