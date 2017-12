The massive blaze in Southern California now ranks as the state's largest-ever wildfire, with the flames charring at least 273,400 acres, or more than 427 square miles.

As of Friday evening, the Thomas fire was 65% contained.

If the weather continues to cooperate, firefighters may be able to mop up the remaining portions of the wildfire shortly after Christmas.

ETFs: NAC, PCK, PCQ, PZC, VCV, MCA, NKX, BFZ, MUC, CMF, MYC, EVM, NCA, CCA, AKP, CEV, EIA, PWZ, BJZ, NBW, NXC, NCB