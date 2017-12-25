UPS office staff out on delivery

Scrambling to deliver a crush of holiday shipments before Christmas, UPS has used hundreds of its accountants, marketers and other office staff to deliver packages at the last minute - often with little notice.

Some are even delivering packages using their personal vehicles.

"In some cases people were asked to change clothes and go to a local site that day or the next day because incoming volume tendered in trailer loads to specific sites was beyond the plan level,” UPS spokesman Steve Gaut declared.