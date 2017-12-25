Force still strong with 'Last Jedi'

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (NYSE:DIS) is showing plenty of force at mulitplexes worldwide with $745.4M globally as of Sunday.

The North American take has hit $365M in its first 10 days, with the studio projecting another $32M on Christmas Day - making it the third highest domestic release in 2017 following Beauty and the Beast with $504M and Wonder Woman at $412M.

Ahead of the weekend, the new Star Wars film was running over $120M behind the last one - The Force Awakens - on a day to day comparison.