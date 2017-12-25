GSP trade pact set to expire

Congress last week failed to agree on renewing the Generalized System of Preferences, a 1970s trade pact that grants products from developing countries tariff-free access to the American market. The deal will officially expire on Dec. 31.

"There's nothing developing about India or China any more - 600M people are in the middle class in India and that's probably three or four times the size of our middle class,” said Dan DiMicco, a trade adviser to President Trump.

Products worth $19B were imported into the U.S. tariff-free under the GSP in 2016, with business groups saying importers saved more than $700M in duties.

