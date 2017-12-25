Asia markets mixed in Christmas trading

Markets in Japan and China were mixed on Christmas Day, with light trading expected on the heels of another record week for Wall Street. Nikkei +0.2% ; Shanghai -0.5% .

Congress passed a sweeping tax overhaul, while data pointed to economic vitality, raising the prospect of reduced central bank stimulus.

Exchanges in most of the world will remain closed today, from Australia to India and Hong Kong, as well as markets in Europe and the U.S.

