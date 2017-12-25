Iraqi oil minister sees crude price rise

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi is confident crude prices will rise in 2018, with global stockpiles falling and demand on the rise in China and India.

"I am very optimistic that in the first quarter, oil markets will witness balance," he told reporters in Baghdad.

OPEC, of which Iraq is the second-biggest producer, agreed with allies this year to cut output amid efforts to reduce global inventories.

