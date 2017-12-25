Israel latest to crack down on bitcoin

Israel has become the latest nation to crack down on cryptocurrencies, proposing regulation to ban companies trading in bitcoin from operating on the Tel Aviv stock exchange.

"I think it looks like a bubble, smells like a bubble, acts like a bubble and feels like a bubble," said Israel Securities Agency Chairman Shmuel Hauser.

The move follows last week's warnings by FINRA against firms that "tout the potential of high returns associated with cryptocurrency-related activities," as well as China's decision to shutter bitcoin exchanges and ban ICOs in September.

Bitcoin -1.5% to $13,765.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTCQB:UBIA, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:PRELF, OTCPK:BLKCF, OTC:CRCW, COINB, LFIN