Best and worst utilities stock performers for 2017

With this week's results pending, here are the best and worst performing utilities stocks this year (greater than $300M market cap).
First, the top 10: 1. Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) +160.3%, 2. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) +129.7%, 3. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) +93.7%, 4. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) +81.4%, 5. Kenon Holdings (NYSE:KEN) +80.5%, 6. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) +61.8%, 7. Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) +36.7%, 8. Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) +34.6%, 9. Calpine (NYSE:CPN) +32.1%, 10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) +31.1%.
The bottom 10: 1. Scana (NYSE:SCG) -46.7%, 2. AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE:WAAS) -35%, 3. CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) -27.7%, 4. Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) -27.2%, 5. PG&E (NYSE:PCG) -26.6%, 6. Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) -26.4%, 7. Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) -22%, 8. Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) -21.5%, 9. Just Energy (NYSE:JE) -20.9%, 10. Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) -16.4%.