Best and worst utilities stock performers for 2017

With this week's results pending, here are the best and worst performing utilities stocks this year (greater than $300M market cap).

First, the top 10: 1. Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) +160.3% , 2. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) +129.7% , 3. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) +93.7% , 4. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) +81.4% , 5. Kenon Holdings (NYSE:KEN) +80.5% , 6. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) +61.8% , 7. Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) +36.7% , 8. Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) +34.6% , 9. Calpine (NYSE:CPN) +32.1% , 10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) +31.1% .