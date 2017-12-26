Best and worst precious metals mining stock performers for 2017

With this week's results pending, here are the best and worst performing precious metals mining stocks this year (greater than $300M market cap):

First, the top 10: 1. Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) +179.5% , 2. Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) +52.2% , 3. Seabridge Gold (NYSEMKT:SA) +36.8% , 4. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) +36.6% , 5. Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) +36.6% , 6. Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) +34.5% , 7. Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) +31.3% , 8. Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) +29.2% , 9. Randgold Resources +25.8% , 10. B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) +24% .