Best and worst precious metals mining stock performers for 2017

With this week's results pending, here are the best and worst performing precious metals mining stocks this year (greater than $300M market cap):
First, the top 10: 1. Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) +179.5%, 2. Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) +52.2%, 3. Seabridge Gold (NYSEMKT:SA) +36.8%, 4. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) +36.6%, 5. Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) +36.6%, 6. Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) +34.5%, 7. Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) +31.3%, 8. Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) +29.2%, 9. Randgold Resources +25.8%, 10. B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) +24%.
The bottom 10: 1. Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) -58.4%, 2. McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) -22.7%, 3. Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEARCA:GSC) -18.8%, 4. Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) -16.7%, 5. NovaGold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) -12.9%, 6. Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) -9.4%, 7. Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) -7.5%, 8. AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) -6.6%, 9. New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) -6.3%, 10. Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) -3%.