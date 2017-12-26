Best and worst independent oil and gas stock performers for 2017

With this week's results pending, here are the best and worst performing independent oil and gas stocks this year (greater than $300M market cap).

First, the top 10: 1. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) +42.4% , 2. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) +24% , 3. WildHorse Resource (NYSE:WRD) +23.9% , 4. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) +23% , 5. Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) +18.6% , 6. Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) +18.1% , 7. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) +17.3% , 8. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) +15.2% , 9. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +10.7% , 10. Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) +9% .