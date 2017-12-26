Best and worst oil and gas refining stock performers for 22017

With this week's results pending, here are the best and worst performing oil and gas refining and marketing stocks this year (greater than $300M market cap).

First, the top 10: 1. Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) +113.7% , 2. Alon USA Partners (NYSE:ALDW) +73.2% , 3. HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) +54.5% , 4. CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) +44.8% , 5. CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) +42.8% , 6. Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) +41.3% , 7. Par Pacific (NYSEMKT:PARR) +35.1% , 8. Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) +33.4% , 9. Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) +31.8% , 10 . Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) +28.3% .