Best and worst oil and gas drilling and exploration stock performers for 2017

With this week's results pending, here are the best and worst oil and gas drilling stocks this year (greater than $300M market cap).

First, the top 10: 1. GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) +124.8% , 2. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) +30.2% , 3. CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) +14.7% , 4. Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) +14.4% , 5. Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) +12.7% , 6. W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +9.7% , 7. Petrobras A (NYSE:PBR.A) +7.5% , 8. Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) +5.1% , 9. Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) -0.2% , 10. Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) -1.2% .