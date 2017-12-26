Best and worst oil and gas equipment and services stock performers for 2017

With this week's results pending, here are the best and worst performing oil and gas equipment and services stocks this year (greater than $300M market cap).

First, the top 10: 1. ProPetro (Pending:PUMP) +37.3% , 2. RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) +32.5% , 3. Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) +15.3% , 4. Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) +14.7% , 5. USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) -4.2% , 6. National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) -5.3% , 7. McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) -8.4% , 8. Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) -8.6% , 9. Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) -10.9% , 10. Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) -11.2% .