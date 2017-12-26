Best and worst oil and gas pipeline stock performers for 2017

With this week's results pending, here are the best and worst performing oil and gas pipeline stocks this year (greater than $300M market cap).
First, the top 10: 1. Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) +42.8%, 2. Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) +27.9%, 3. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (NYSEMKT:CQH) +23%, 4. Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) +13.3%, 5. PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) +12.6%, 6. TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) +7.4%, 7. Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX) +3.6%, 8. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) +3.6%, 9. Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) +2.1%, 10. Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) +1.7%.
The bottom 10: NuStar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) -48.9%, 2. QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) -47.8%, 3. Frank's International (NYSE:FI) -47.3%, 4. Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) -45.8%, 5. NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) -40.4%, 6. Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) -38.9%, 7. Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) -36.6%, 8. Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) -34.6%, 9. SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) -30%, 10. CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) -28.9%.