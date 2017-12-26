Scaling back offshore drilling safety?

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has proposed rolling back safety measures put in place after BP's Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, WSJ reports.

The revision, submitted to the White House budget office on Dec. 8, would reduce the role of government in offshore oil production and return more responsibility to private companies.

It's estimated that the changes could save the industry more than $900M over the next decade.

Related tickers: SLM, HAL, ATW, DO, ESV, HERO, NE, ORIG, PACD, RDC, RIG, VTG