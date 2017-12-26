Japan's consumer prices on the rise

The Japanese economy is moving closer toward the central bank’s 2% inflation target, though only gradually, offering some hope that a steady economic recovery will gradually drive up prices.

Core consumer prices rose for the eleventh straight month in November, climbing 0.9% from a year earlier.

Japan's unemployment rate also fell further and household spending rose faster than expected.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJR, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, DXJH, JPMV, FJP, DXJT, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, DXJC, FXJP, GSJY, HFXJ, JPNH, DDJP