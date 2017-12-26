CEBR: China economy to become No.1

India looks set to leapfrog Britain and France next year to become the world's fifth-largest economy in dollar terms, according to a report by the Center for Economics and Business Research.

India's ascent is part of a trend that will see Asian economies increasingly dominate the top 10 largest economies over the next 15 years.

CEBR also predicted that China will overtake the U.S. as the world's No.1 economy in 2032.

