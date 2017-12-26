Final holiday shopping for U.S. consumers

Just over half of U.S. adults - about 126M people - were expected to finish their holiday gift shopping by "Super Saturday," while others scooped up gifts on Christmas Eve, according to the National Retail Federation.

Only 5% of holiday shoppers intend to purchase their last gift after Dec. 25.

"Millions more are leaving their gift buying to the last minute and beyond," said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.

