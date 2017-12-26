Stocks flat as markets reopen

Following similar trends in Asia and Europe overnight, U.S. stock index futures are largely unchanged as some of the world's major financial markets reopened following a long holiday weekend.

Although trading is expected to be thin this week - as many traders are still away for the Christmas break - some are saying the Dow Jones industrial average could still hit 25,000 before the end of the year.

Oil is down 0.2% at $58.37/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1282/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat 2.49%.

