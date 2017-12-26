Cision agrees to acquire PRIME Research

Cision (NYSE:CISN) signed a definitive agreement to acquire PRIME Research.

Kevin Akeroyd, Cision CEO said, "Adding PRIME's leading media monitoring and analysis capabilities to Cision's portfolio will improve the communicator's ability to measure earned media ROI and better align their campaigns with paid and owned channels."

Dr. Rainer Mathes, Ph.D., founder and president of PRIME Research said, "Joining Cision will deliver even more value to our customers as we seek to provide them with the industry's strongest solutions for communication measurement and insights."

The transaction is expected to close in January.

Press Release