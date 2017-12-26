Bitcoin, cryptos back in recovery mode

Drawing a line under its five-day slump, bitcoin rallied over 10% past $15,000 overnight, while rivals litecoin and ethereum are up 3.4% and 3.6% , respectively.

"The most important question facing it is whether the recent price correction will prove to be what market participants refer to as 'healthy'," said Mohammed El-Erian.

In other words, one that shakes out "excessive irrational exuberance, provides for the entry of institutional investors, encourages the development of market-deepening products, and widens and balances out the investor base and the product offering."

