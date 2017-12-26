ProBility Media enters into letter of intent to acquire North American Crane Bureau Group

ProBility Media (OTCQB:PBYA) enters into letter of intent to acquire North American Crane Bureau Group.

Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer of ProBility said, “By leveraging NACB’s content, sophisticated simulation technology and extensive network of enterprise customers with ProBility’s state of the art virtual and augmented reality technologies, together we will create and offer unique technological solutions to more efficiently train students on heavy equipment with methods that are not available in the marketplace today.”

“Since 1996, NACB has been a partner with NCCER in support of industry, assuring the highest quality training available in the market today,” stated Ted Blanton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NACB. “NACB is committed to the very best service available, while maintaining current state-of-the-art information and technology on safety as it applies to our industry. We are dedicated to providing the industry with a standard of excellence unparalleled in the field of safety. The new relationship with ProBility will allow us to take our products and services to a new level by offering our customers more sophisticated options for heavy equipment training that are not yet available to our industry.”

Press Release