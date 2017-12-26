DelMar Pharmaceuticals announces Fast Track designation for VAL-083 in recurrent Glioblastoma

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) announces that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for VAL-083, in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM).

This Fast Track status applies to two ongoing clinical trials:

A Phase 2 study in bevacizumab-naïve MGMT-unmethylated GBM patients; and

A Phase 3 study of patients whose disease has progressed following prior treatment with temozolomide and bevacizumab (the STAR-3 trial).

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol), an orphan drug designation is a DNA-targeting agent that introduces interstrand DNA cross-links at the N7-position of guanine leading to DNA double-strand breaks and cancer cell death.