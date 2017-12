At issue is the cut in the corporate rate - great for profits, but not so great when a company is sitting on a sizable deferred tax asset. Capital One (NYSE:COF) expects to have to write its DTA down by roughly $1.9B.

The resulting drop in the company's capital ratios means less buybacks, and CapOne has submitted to the Fed a revised plan to buy back up to $1B in shares prior to June 2018 vs. the originally approved $1.85B.

Source: SEC Form 8-K