Apple, suppliers drop on iPhone X sales report

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will cut its Q1 sales forecast for the iPhone X from 50M units to 30M units, according to Taiwan’s Economic Daily.

Analyst estimates: JL Warren Capital predicts 5M due to “high price point and a lack of interesting innovations.” Loop Capital predicts 40M to 45M units in Q1and Jefferies expects 40M units.

Apple suppliers moving on the report: Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares are down 2.2% premarket, Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shares are down 2.4% , and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares are down 1.8% .

Apple shares are down 2.3% .

