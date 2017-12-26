Alexion's Soliris receives marketing authorization in Japan for the treatment of patients with gMG

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) announces that the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan has approved Soliris (eculizumab), an orphan drug designation as a treatment for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive and whose symptoms are difficult to control with high-dose intravenous immunoglobulin therapy or plasmapheresis.

Soliris is the first and only complement inhibitor approved in Japan as a treatment for these patients. It is also approved in the EU and U.S.

The approval is based on comprehensive clinical data from the Phase 3, multicenter REGAIN study (ECU-MG-301).

Myasthenia gravis is a debilitating, chronic and progressive autoimmune neuromuscular disease that can occur at any age but most commonly begins for women before the age of 40 and men after the age of 60.