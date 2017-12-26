South Korea approves LG Display's $4.4B OLED plant

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) receives permission from South Korea to build a new $4.4B OLED panel production facility in China.

South Korea’s trade ministry says the approval was conditional on the company using local materials and equipment, investing in the region, and strengthening security to avoid tech leaks.

LG Display held 19.3% of the large display panel market in Q3, falling to second behind China’s BOE Technology Group. LG Display had led the market since 2009.

Previously: Korea Herald: Samsung will quadruple iPhone OLED output in 2018 (Dec. 20)