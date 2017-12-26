NV5 Global acquires aerial mapping company, Skyscene

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has acquired Skyscene, LLC.

The company anticipates that the acquisition of Skyscene will initially add $5M to operations.

The acquisition was made entirely in cash and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

“NV5 is always looking for opportunities to integrate new technologies that will add value to our clients and will differentiate us in the marketplace,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO. “The acquisition of Skyscene is pivotal in meeting the ever-increasing demand for these services in all of our five business verticals.”

