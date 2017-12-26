Under Armour investors wonder about Plank's focus

The year for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA): Two straight quarters of losses, first-ever quarterly sales decline, the laying off of almost 300 workers, the loss of a number of top executives, a nearly 45% decline in the stock price (while Nike gained 25%). "2017 sucked," said CEO Kevin Plank at a company town-hall this month.

Maybe not so much for Plank though, whose Plank Industries opened a boutique hotel and a whiskey distillery, and secured hundreds of millions in funding for a $5.5B real estate development in downtown Baltimore.

Investors are concerned about the CEO's multi-tasking, says Stifel's Jim Duffy. "My job is running Under Armour, period," says Plank, claiming his private investments take up only a handful of hours per week.

Article by Sara Germano at the WSJ