Raymond James: Watch Amazon's OTC drug line

A Raymond James analyst says Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) investors should pay attention to a new line of over-the-counter medications called “Basic Care.”

Analyst John W. Ransom notes that the line is Amazon’s “first baby step into a more complete competitive threat to the drug retailers.”

The Basic Care products often have a lower price point than similar products sold at drugstores. Basic Care is a trademark of Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO), which has sold drugs on Amazon under the Good Sense brand for years.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

Amazon shares are down 0.3% premarket.

Health stocks that could move on the news include CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA).