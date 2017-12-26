Agios submits NDA for Ivosidenib for the treatment of relapsed/refractory AML and an IDH1 mutation

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) submits a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for ivosidenib (AG-120), an investigational oral treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and an isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation.

Agios has requested priority review for the application, which, if granted, could result in a six-month review process.

The NDA is supported by data from the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of ivosidenib in patients with advanced hematologic malignancies and an IDH1 mutation.

