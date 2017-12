Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KED) +4% premarket after saying the new tax cut legislation would positively affect the company’s net asset value.

KED says its net asset value per share was $17.87 as of Dec. 22, which included an increase of $0.98, or 5.8%, as a result of the enactment of the tax reform bill.

KED says the bill, which allows for a 21% federal corporate tax rate, will significantly reduce its deferred tax liability and result in a higher net asset value going forward.