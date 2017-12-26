India Globalization +122% on blockchain announcement

India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) +122.4% premarket after saying it will begin using blockchain in areas such as product identification assurance.

IGC, which is working on a cannabis treatment for Alzheimer's disease, cites a recent study that says nearly 70% of all cannabidiol products sold online are either over or under labeled.

"As we work to develop blockchain in the rollout of Hyalolex, our goal would be to establish a universal cannabis platform applicable to solving multiple industry challenges facing dispensaries and consumers," IGC says.