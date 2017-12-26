Intel loses semi lead for first time in 25 years

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will fall into second place in the semiconductor market for the first time in 25 years, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) annual sales earned it top spot this year with $49.2B in revenue from January to September (+46% Y/Y) compared to Intel’s $45.7B (+6%).

Samsung pushed ahead thanks to exposure to NAND and DRAM and is better positioned to benefit from increasing storage in smartphones and the data center trend.

Intel relies on CPUs sold to PC makers and the PC market has slowed in the year.

Intel shares are down 1.1% .

