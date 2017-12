Reed’s (REED) announced the closing of its rights offering of $1.50 per unit and that it raised the full gross proceeds of $14M in the Offering.

Pursuant to the Offering, Reed’s sold 9,333,333 units that consisted of one share of common stock and 1/2 of a warrant.

Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at an adjusted exercise price of $2.025 per share for three years from the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the dealer-manager in the Offering.

Press Release