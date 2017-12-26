Retail names on the move on strong early Xmas numbers

According to Mastercard, retail sales (ex. autos) rose 4.9% from Nov.1 through Christmas Eve. That's the fastest pace since 2011 and compares to 3.7% for the same period in 2016.

E-commerce naturally drove the gain, up 18.1%.

Helping the figure was Christmas falling on a Monday, giving retailers a full weekend to reel in extra sales.

The Dow and S&P 500 are flat, and the Nasdaq is lower by 0.5% , but the SPDR Retail SPDR (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up more than 1% .

Macy's (M +3.6% ), J.C. Penney (JCP +4.3% ), Kohl's (KSS +3.6% ), Dillard's (DDS +3.5% ), Dicks (DKS +2.3% ), Target (TGT +1.2% ), Wal-Mart (WMT +0.7% ), Foot Locker (FL +2.5% ), Finish Line (FINL +3% ), DSW (DSW +3.1% ), Abercrombie (ANF +2.9% ), Gap (GPS +1.5% ), Express (EXPR +4.6% ), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +2.1% ), Best Buy (BBY +0.7% )

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, IBUY, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYK, FXD, EMTY, RCD, PMR, UGE, CLIX, PSCD, SZK, CNDF, FTXD, JHMC, XD