Retail names on the move on strong early Xmas numbers

According to Mastercard, retail sales (ex. autos) rose 4.9% from Nov.1 through Christmas Eve. That's the fastest pace since 2011 and compares to 3.7% for the same period in 2016.
E-commerce naturally drove the gain, up 18.1%.
Helping the figure was Christmas falling on a Monday, giving retailers a full weekend to reel in extra sales.
The Dow and S&P 500 are flat, and the Nasdaq is lower by 0.5%, but the SPDR Retail SPDR (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up more than 1%.
Macy's (M +3.6%), J.C. Penney (JCP +4.3%), Kohl's (KSS +3.6%), Dillard's (DDS +3.5%), Dicks (DKS +2.3%), Target (TGT +1.2%), Wal-Mart (WMT +0.7%), Foot Locker (FL +2.5%), Finish Line (FINL +3%), DSW (DSW +3.1%), Abercrombie (ANF +2.9%), Gap (GPS +1.5%), Express (EXPR +4.6%), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +2.1%), Best Buy (BBY +0.7%)
