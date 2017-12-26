Stocks open lower as techs weighed by iPhone sales report

Stocks tick mostly lower in early trading, with tech stocks coming under pressure; Dow flat, S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

The tech sector ( -0.9% ) is weak, with Apple opening -2.8% and supplier stocks including Broadcom ( -2.9% ), Cirrus Logic ( -2.7% ), Micron ( -5% ), Skyworks ( -3.1% ) and STMicroelectronics ( -3.1% ) sharply lower following reports from Taiwan pointing to reduced iPhone X orders for Q1.

Early tech troubles have been largely offset by modest gains in financials ( +0.2% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.2% ), industrials ( +0.2% ), consumer staples ( +0.3% ) and energy ( +0.6% ).

European bourses are lower, with France's CAC -0.4% , Germany's DAX -0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.2% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.8% .

U.S. crude oil +0.4% to $58.73/bbl, and other commodities such as copper also have moved higher.

U.S. Treasury prices are mostly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps lower at 2.47%.

Still ahead: Dallas Fed manufacturing survey