Stocks open lower as techs weighed by iPhone sales report

Stocks tick mostly lower in early trading, with tech stocks coming under pressure; Dow flat, S&P -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.5%.
The tech sector (-0.9%) is weak, with Apple opening -2.8% and supplier stocks including Broadcom (-2.9%), Cirrus Logic (-2.7%), Micron (-5%), Skyworks (-3.1%) and STMicroelectronics (-3.1%) sharply lower following reports from Taiwan pointing to reduced iPhone X orders for Q1.
Early tech troubles have been largely offset by modest gains in financials (+0.2%), consumer discretionary (+0.2%), industrials (+0.2%), consumer staples (+0.3%) and energy (+0.6%).
European bourses are lower, with France's CAC -0.4%, Germany's DAX -0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.2% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.8%.
U.S. crude oil +0.4% to $58.73/bbl, and other commodities such as copper also have moved higher.
U.S. Treasury prices are mostly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps lower at 2.47%.
Still ahead: Dallas Fed manufacturing survey