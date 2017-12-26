Echo Dot tops Amazon's holiday sales season

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) releases broad details about its holiday sales period including the fact that millions more Amazon Devices sold in this year’s period.

The lower cost Echo Dot topped Devices in sales and was the best-selling product from any manufacturer on Amazon.

Sales of the Amazon Fire TV Sticks more than doubled on the year. Fire Kids Edition Tablets sold 2.4x as many devices.

Amazon App shopping rose 70% in this holiday season.

Over 4M people started Prime trials (free or paid) in one week.

