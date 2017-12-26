Disney's 'Last Jedi' leads holiday weekend box office haul

Disney's (DIS -0.3% ) Star Wars: The Last Jedi continued to rule the box office, collecting an estimated $100.7M over the four-day weekend in the U.S. and Canada, sending its gross near $400M in 11 days of release.

Last Jedi already ranks as the third-highest grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office, and has grossed more than $775M worldwide so far.